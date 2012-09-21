版本:
Protesters storm main Islamist militia HQ in Libya's Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya Hundreds of pro-government protesters stormed the headquarters of the main Islamist militia group in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

Chanting "Libya, Libya", the demonstrators pulled down flags of the Ansar Al-Sharia militia and torched a vehicle inside the base. There was no sign of resistance from the militia.

Earlier, protesters entered a separate compound belonging to the militia.

(Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ralph Gowling)

