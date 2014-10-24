Britain's Queen Elizabeth sends her first tweet

Ballet great Baryshnikov granted Latvian citizenship
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first foray into the world of social media on Friday when she sent out her inaugural message on Twitter.
"It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @sciencemuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R," the 88-year-old monarch tweeted at the opening of a new gallery at London's Science Museum.
The message, sent at 10.35 GMT (6.35 a.m. EDT), had already been re-tweeted more than 4,000 times less than 45 minutes later.
The queen's official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy, which is run by royal aides, has issued almost 19,000 messages since its inception in 2009 and has some 725,000 followers.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LOS ANGELES Real estate scion Robert Durst, whose ties to three slayings were portrayed in HBO series "The Jinx," had his close friend Susan Berman make a phone call pretending to be his missing wife, a former acquaintance of Berman testified on Wednesday.
BOSTON A lawyer for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his prison cell last week.