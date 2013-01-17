版本:
Britain says gives strong support to French Mali mission

BRUSSELS Britain is giving strong logistical support in Mali, where France is leading international efforts to repel Islamic rebels, Europe Minister David Lidington said on Thursday.

"We have given the logistical support which our French partners have asked for," he told reporters on arrival at a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

"The UK government continues to give its very strong support to the French-led intervention," he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

