版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2013年 1月 16日 星期三 02:29 BJT

U.S. considering logistical help for France in Mali conflict

WASHINGTON The United States is considering providing logistical support to assist France in fighting rebel forces in Mali, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

"We share the French goal of denying terrorists a safe haven in the region and we support the French operation," Carney told reporters at a briefing.

"We are supporting the French by sharing information and we are considering requests for logistical support," he added.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐