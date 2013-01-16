版本:
ECOWAS to mobilize troops for Mali as soon as possible: Ouattara

BERLIN The chairman of the West African bloc ECOWAS said on Wednesday the group aimed to mobilize its troops as quickly as possible in order to support Malian forces fighting Islamist rebels.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who currently holds the rotating chairmanship of ECOWAS, said on a visit to Berlin that the situation in Mali had developed very fast and required urgent action, which he hoped all Europeans would support.

"We want to mobilize our troops as quickly as possible to support the Malian forces. We want to solve the problem, militarily, as quickly as possible, also so we can move to humanitarian support," Ouattara said. ECOWAS leaders would meet on Saturday, he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)
