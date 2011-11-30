NYSE invokes volatility rule for open

NEW YORK Nov 30 The New York Stock Exchange
invoked rule 48 before the start of trading on Wednesday due to
expected market volatility.
U.S. stocks were set to gain more than 2 percent at the
open as a coordinated action by major central banks to provide
liquidity to the global financial system boosted investors'
appetite for risky assets.
"Rule 48 provides the exchange with the ability to suspend
the requirement to disseminate price indications and obtain
floor official approval prior to the opening when extremely
high market-wide volatility could cause floor-wide delays in
opening of securities," the exchange said on its website.