版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2014年 4月 4日 星期五 04:13 BJT

Colombian writer Garcia Marquez hospitalized in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY Nobel prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez has been hospitalized in Mexico City since March 31 for dehydration and a lung and urinary infection but has responded well to treatment, Mexico's health ministry said on Thursday.

The author's discharge from hospital will be evaluated once he completes treatment with antibiotics, the ministry said in a release.

Garcia Marquez, 87, whose career has spanned journalism to fantastical novels that defined the genre of magical realism, lives in Mexico City.

Speaking outside the hospital, his son Gonzalo Garcia, said the author was never under emergency care, and is with family.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐