Fans bid farewell to singer Juan Gabriel at Mexico City wake

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
MEXICO CITY Thousands of fans have paid their final respects to singer Juan Gabriel in Mexico City, many traveling from across the country to bid farewell to the entertainer who died late last month from a heart attack at the age of 66.
Crowds lined up on Monday at Mexico City's Palace of Fine Arts, filing past an urn holding Gabriel's ashes.
"Juan Gabriel is not dead. Juan Gabriel continues on in the hearts of all Mexicans and we're going to continue to remember him through his songs," fan Juan Duran said.
Born in 1950 into a poor family in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, Gabriel, whose real name was Alberto Aguilera, rose to stardom, selling millions of albums internationally.
(Reporting By Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.