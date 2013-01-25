It's a "Mini-Buble" for singer Michael Bublé and wife

Comedian Charlie Murphy dies in New York at age 57: reports
NEW YORK Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, according to entertainment media reports.
LOS ANGELES Canadian jazz singer Michael Bublé and his Argentinian actress wife, Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their first baby together, Lopilato said in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday.
The video shows what appears to be an ultrasound of a fetus with the words "Mini Buble !!!" attached to the image. here
A written statement that also is part of the 21-second video says, "We're having a baby Bublé!!!"
Bublé, 37, is a three-time Grammy Award winner known for such songs as "Haven't Met You Yet," "Home" and "Save the Last Dance for Me."
He and Lopilato, 25, were married in 2011. She has starred in such Spanish-language television series as "Chiquititas, la historia" and "Rebelde Way" and has also worked as a model.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by Jill Serjeant and David Brunnstrom)
NEW YORK Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, according to entertainment media reports.
BERLIN German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, who counted "Goodfellas", "Gangs of New York" and "The Departed" among the blockbuster movies he filmed, died overnight at his home in Berlin, his publisher said on Wednesday. He was 81.
LONDON Britain's Daily Mail agreed on Wednesday to pay Melania Trump an undisclosed sum and issue an apology after it published an article saying the U.S. First Lady had offered "services beyond simply modeling" in her former job.