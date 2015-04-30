版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 1日 星期五 04:34 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint Eagle gold coin sales slide 37 pct in April

(Adds details)
    NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. Mint's sales of America Eagle gold
coins in April fell 37 percent from March, while 2015 sales so far have dropped
for the second straight year, government data showed on Thursday.
    The Mint said it sold 29,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in April,
down from the 46,500 ounces in March but still well above the 18,500 ounces in
February. 
    Sales for the first four months of the year have reached 175,500 ounces,
down 3.6 percent from the first four months of 2014 as traders waited to see if
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, something that would
pressure bullion prices.   
    
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2015      2014      2015         2014         2015    
January                81,000    91,500    5,530,000    4,775,000    0     
February               18,500    31,000    3,022,000    3,750,000    0     
March                  46,500    21,000    3,519,000    5,354,000    0     
April                  29,500    38,500    2,851,500    3,569,000    0     
YTD Total              175,500   182,000   14,922,500   17,448,000   0     

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

