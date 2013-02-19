Singer Morrissey requests meat-free venue for Los Angeles concert

British singer-songwriter Morrissey performs during the International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

LOS ANGELES British singer Morrissey has convinced a Los Angeles concert venue to not sell meat at concessions during his performance next month.

The longtime animal rights activist and former singer for 1980s rock group The Smiths urged the Staples Center arena to shutter the concession stands of fast food chain McDonald's and to halt the sale of meat by other outlets at the venue for his March 1 performance.

"I don't look upon it as a victory for me, but a victory for the animals," the "Irish Blood, English Heart" singer said in a statement released on Monday.

Staples Center operator Anschutz Entertainment Group and its promoter subsidiary Goldenvoice will donate a portion of ticket sales from the show to animal rights group PETA, Morrissey said.

Morrissey, 53, who co-wrote The Smiths' 1985 song "Meat Is Murder," postponed a series of concerts on his North America tour last month after being hospitalized for a bleeding ulcer.

He is expected to relaunch the tour with a performance on U.S. late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" next week.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey Joyce)