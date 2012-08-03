Muni regulators, index providers to meet on market pricing

* MSRB announced on Monday it would study market indexes
* SEC calls for easier price discovery
* Market illiquid
By Lisa Lambert
Aug 3 The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
will meet Aug. 16 with the major providers of U.S. municipal
market indexes to discuss improving transparency in the $3.7
trillion tax-free bond market.
With U.S and European regulators probing allegations of
rigging in a widely used interbank funding rate, the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, concerns on how prices are set
and indexes work widened across different assets and financial
markets.
"The MSRB plans to meet with municipal market index and
benchmark providers," the MSRB's executive director, Lynnette
Kelly, said. MSRB, which is a self-regulatory organization made
up of banks, issues and advisers, will also discuss measures to
boost price transparency on its website and a better
understanding of the indexes' methodologies used on the market.
The board had said on Monday it would study the indexes and
release educational materials in the near future.
The board's chairman, Alan Polsky, said he had no reason to
believe that the municipal indexes have been manipulated.
There are around 55,000 small and large issuers across the
United States that tap the municipal bond market as a vital
source of borrowing for short- and long-term needs.
Fewer dealers are involved in transactions in the secondary
market after a rule change requiring them to report trades
within 15 minutes went into effect, creating more efficiency.
Erik Sirri, the former director of trading and markets at
the Securities and Exchange Commission, told a conference on
Friday that since this 2005 rule went into effect there are
fewer dealers for each bond and trading costs have fallen.
A study Sirri did that was commissioned by the MSRB shows an
increased efficiency that may lead to lower borrowing costs for
the states and cities selling the debt.
Retail investors dominate the muni bond market, and most
hold their bonds to maturity. But those wishing to sell their
securities find they "have access to relatively little pricing
information about municipal securities, and generally have
limited knowledge about the execution options," the SEC said in
a report released on Tuesday.
The report calls for easier price discovery, especially for
retail investors, and suggests expanded use of "alternative
trading systems." These systems operate like bulletin boards
where broker-dealers post bonds for sale.
A variety of indexes, based on both the primary and
secondary market, give extra information to market participants.
There are several muni index providers, including Municipal
Market Data, a Thomson Reuters company; Municipal Market
Advisors, the Bond Buyer, Standard & Poor's and Bloomberg.
Unlike the banks accused of rigging Libor, these index
providers are publishing companies and do not trade.
INFORMATION PROVIDERS
MMD is a leading source of benchmark information for the
municipal bond market, focused on the production of daily
benchmark yield curves for the municipal marketplace.
"Thomson Reuters completely supports efforts by the MSRB to
improve transparency and accountability across the financial
markets," a spokeswoman for the company said.
One of MMD's competitors, MMA, also said that multiple
providers of information are adding to the transparency.
"The market is well served by various data points. In the
municipal markets there are a lot of complexities and
differences and our contribution is to provide a clear scale,"
Bob Donohue at MMA told Reuters.
Traders and portfolio managers said this week they use a
variety of data to determine prices in the muni market.
"I find the scales helpful, but the scales are not the
market," said Gary Pollack, managing director at Deutsche Bank
Private Wealth Management. "There are times they are right and
there are times when they don't really reflect yields in the
market. My job as an investor is to know the difference."