1 天前
Adele cancels remainder of world tour with damaged vocal cords
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
综述：人民币汇率劲升不应昙花一现 关键要动起来
综述：人民币汇率劲升不应昙花一现 关键要动起来
卡塔尔称阿拉伯四国的要求是"故意刁难" 对协商持开放态度
卡塔尔称阿拉伯四国的要求是"故意刁难" 对协商持开放态度
2017年7月1日 / 上午10点00分 / 1 天前

Adele cancels remainder of world tour with damaged vocal cords

1 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Adele sings "Hello" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 12, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Adele has canceled the last two sell-out shows of her world tour due to take place at London's Wembley Stadium this weekend after damaging her vocal cords.

Adele, 29, said she went to see a throat doctor on Friday night, who advised her not to perform.

She had already performed two nights to crowds at Wembley, but said that she had been struggling vocally.

"To say I'm heartbroken would be an understatement," Adele, said on her Twitter page.

One of the biggest selling artists in the world, she said she was so desperate perform that she had even considered miming at the shows.

"I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you," she said. "It wouldn't be the real me up there."

Adele said refunds would be available if the shows could not be rescheduled.

The Grammy-award singer has previously had to cancel concerts due to problems with her throat following vocal cord surgery in 2011.

(Story corrects headline to say damaged vocal cords.)

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

