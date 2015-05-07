Fairground rides and butterflies as Mariah Carey opens in Las Vegas

Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
On a fairground set and with a wardrobe of glittering gowns, Mariah Carey opened her Las Vegas residency, hitting many of the high notes she is famous for.
One of the best-selling women solo artists of the last two decades, Carey is performing her 18 No.1 hits in "Mariah #1 to Infinity" at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.
The Grammy Award winner, known for songs such as "Hero" and "When You Believe", displayed her multi-octave range as she performed on a fairground set complete with a merry-go-round, roller coaster and ferris wheel.
As her shimmering dresses changed throughout the show on Wednesday night so did the set, which was adorned towards the end of the show with chandeliers and butterfly patterns.
The 45-year-old pop star received a standing ovation from the audience at end of the show, which runs until July 26.
Among other stars performing at Caesars Palace later this year are Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart.
BOSTON Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had been upbeat and appeared increasingly spiritual to his fellow prison inmates in the days before he hanged himself in his cell, according to court documents released on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.