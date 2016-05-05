版本:
Janet Jackson returns to spotlight with new video

LOS ANGELES Janet Jackson has released a first look at her new music video entitled "Dammn Baby" -- just as several celebrity news outlets are reporting the singer is pregnant, citing unnamed sources.

The video was shot in March at a studio in Long Beach, California and features Jackson dancing alongside a backing troupe while the light shifts throughout the video.

Hinting at a possible pregnancy, Jackson last month announced that she was temporarily halting her "Unbreakable World Tour" because of a "sudden change" that required her and her husband to plan a family.

