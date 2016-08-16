'I'm fine' singer Newman says after brain tumor returns

LONDON British singer John Newman, who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor for the second time, said on Tuesday he was "absolutely fine" and hopes to bring awareness to the condition.

The 26-year-old was first diagnosed with a non-cancerous tumor in 2012. He told fans this month the tumor had returned.

"Where I'm at with it is I'm absolutely fine...I'm being monitored," Newman told Reuters in an interview.

"I don't just want to be moping around worrying about this thing...I want people to know about (these) sorts of things. I want people to go...to the brain tumor trust and things like that and bring this awareness."

Newman shot to fame when he teamed up with drum and bass band Rudimental for 2012 chart-topping single "Feel The Love". He is known for hits like "Love Me Again", and "Blame" for which he collaborated with DJ Calvin Harris. He has teamed up with Harris again more recently for single "Ole".

"I'm not going to stop making music no matter how much radiotherapy," Newman, who said he has also been collaborating with singer Ed Sheeran, added.

"I won't do any live shows because it takes it out of me too much to go through something like that. I say that (but) it'll probably come to the time where I'll miss it too much."

Asked whether his health had influenced his music, Newman said he had penned a song, "Save The Last Dance", which he performed at the weekend at Hungary's Sziget Festival.

"It felt so good to be able to stand and scream my problems to everyone," he said. "There's an amazing feeling because it...keeps your positive attitude every day going."

(Reporting By Francis Maguire; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)