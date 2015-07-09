Keith Richards to release first solo album since 1992

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their ''14 on Fire'' show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LOS ANGELES Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards said on Thursday he is releasing his first solo album in more than 20 years.

“Crosseyed Heart,” which will feature rock, reggae and country songs, will be released on Sept. 18, Richards said on his website. "Trouble," the first single, will be released on July 17.

Richards, 71, plays electric and acoustic guitars, bass, and piano and sings vocals on the 15-track album. It includes collaborations with singer Norah Jones, keyboardist Ian Neville and guitarist Waddy Wachtel. Richards wrote most of the songs on the album with drummer and co-producer Steve Jordan.

"There’s nothing like walking into a studio and having absolutely no idea what you're going to come out with on the other end," Richards said.

Richards has two previous solo albums - “Talk is Cheap” in 1988 and “Main Offender” in 1992. He is currently on tour with the Rolling Stones until July 15.

