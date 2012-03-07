INSIGHT-Show, don't tell: US natural gas traders question cuts

* Companies announce cuts; market not convinced
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, March 7 North American natural
gas producers face one big problem as they pledge to cut
production to bolster prices: skeptical traders.
Led by No. 2 U.S. producer Chesapeake Energy,
companies including Canadian producer Encana Corp and
ConocoPhillips have pledged to knock a total of about 2
percent off domestic output.
But with scant evidence of where or how long cuts are being
implemented, traders are wary. Natural gas prices are
languishing within pennies of a 10-year low hit in January.
Traders say prices will likely remain depressed until reductions
can be confirmed in company earnings or government data, months
from now.
One of the mildest winters on record and an unyielding boom
in shale gas production has pummeled natgas futures this winter
-- welcome news for U.S. households and industrial users like
Dow Chemical but a bane for producers now struggling to
break even on thousands of new wells. Substantial cuts could
turn that around.
Stockpiles are at record highs for this time of year and
without supply reductions they may exceed capacity by the end of
the summer. Such an unprecedented event would cause havoc by
forcing producers to sell gas at extremely discounted levels,
perhaps even to pay for someone to take it off their hands.
So producers have announced swift cuts in supply, reprising
a strategy that helped temporarily stem the previous price crash
in 2009. But looking back, traders say, those curbs appear to
have lacked the impact that they had initially expected.
Chesapeake's production actually rose in the second quarter
of 2009 after cuts were announced, as increasing output from new
wells more than offset the cuts it made at existing facilities,
company data show.
The supply restrictions may have also been relatively
short-lived. Chesapeake announced on April 16, 2009 that it
would double the size of planned reductions to 400 million cubic
feet per day -- about 13 percent of the company's output at the
time. Reuters calculations, based on company data, suggest that
the closures would have lasted less than a month at that rate.
Now that cuts have been announced again, traders say they
want to see the evidence. So far, it's been hard to find.
"The market doesn't think there is a lot of production
cutting going on," said Keith Barnett, executive vice-president
at Springrock Production which forecasts U.S. natural gas
supply.
While natural gas inventories are now declining more quickly
than at the beginning of the winter and pipeline flows have
fallen in some places, some analysts say the figures do not
prove that cuts have hit the market yet. Colder weather has
helped drain inventories, and many utilities are now burning
more cheap gas instead of costlier coal. Less gas flowing
through some pipes can be made up by higher flows elsewhere.
A Chesapeake spokesman said that more than 1 billion cubic
feet per day (bcfd) of production had been cut this year by
tightening the taps at producing wells, moving rigs to more
lucrative oil plays and delaying the connection of freshly
drilled wells to pipelines.
FLOODED MARKET
In aggregate, Chesapeake, Encana and Conoco, announced plans
in the past few weeks to take about 1.35 billion cubic feet per
day (bcfd) of output off the 67-bcfd U.S. market.
Chesapeake, which trades natural gas and is shouldering the
lion's share of production curbs, first announced cuts of 0.5
bcfd on Jan. 23, 2012, sending prices up nearly 8 percent. But
the market barely reacted on Feb. 21 when Chesapeake said it had
lowered output by a total of about 1 bcfd, 16 percent of its
daily production and about 1.5 percent of total U.S. supply.
After a brief rally in late January, prices at the New York
Mercantile Exchange have fallen back to within a few
cents of the low of $2.23 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) hit on Jan 23. Gas traded above $4 last summer.
"Recently, observed pipeline flows have declined on a
sustained basis, suggesting that the announced production
curtailments are underway," Goldman Sachs analysts David Greely
and Johan Spetz said in a note.
Even assuming the shut-ins have been imposed, some analysts
say the oversupply caused by the prolific development of shale
deposits is still growing. The U.S. government on Tuesday
increased its 2012 production forecast for the second time since
the production constraints were announced; it now expects output
to climb 2.6 percent versus last year to a record high.
THIN DATA
Other analysts who have poured over available pipeline flow
data say it's impossible to be certain either way. While
extensive analysis of pipelines shows a decline in flows in
Texas and Louisiana since late January, lines elsewhere have
shown increases.
For instance, declining production from Chesapeake wells in
the Barnett and Haynesville shales in Louisiana and Texas has
been partly offset by increased output in the Pennsylvanian
portion of the Marcellus shale, according to Thomson Reuters
Trading Analytics in New York, which compiled the data.
From the small sampling of the giant actual flows involved,
it is hard to draw firm conclusions.
A court in Texas -- a state which produces about 10 percent
of U.S. supply -- ruled in October that from the end of 2011
pipeline operators no longer had to report volumes on intrastate
pipelines, meaning only flows between Texas and other states
were made public.
Production cuts are currently "impossible to prove," said
Jon Ecker, a natural gas expert at Genscape, which monitors
natural gas pipeline flows.
A TELLING HISTORY
Based on experience, the question may not be whether cuts
are being made, but how long they will last.
In 2009, after Chesapeake announced cuts on March 2 and
April 16, second-quarter output actually rose by 4 percent over
the previous quarter as new drilling successes outweighed curbs
elsewhere, according to company regulatory filings.
Moreover, a Reuters analysis of the data suggests that,
after cutting more that it pledged in the first quarter,
Chesapeake ramped production back up just a few weeks after
announcing the second reductions.
A company spokesman who reviewed the Reuters calculations in
this story said: "Our decisions regarding the duration of
curtailments are dependent on market conditions and we retain
the right to adjust our production as we deem appropriate."
Chesapeake typically owns about 50 percent of a well's
production while the other half goes to partners and royalty
owners, the Chesapeake spokesman said. So reductions announced
in company results represent about half of the total cuts.
Chesapeake said its average reduction was 74 mmcf per day, a
total of 6.7 billion cubic feet for the entire second quarter of
2009. About 1.5 bcf of that should have occurred between April 1
and April 16, based on Chesapeake's one-half share of the
initial 200 mmcfd curbs in place since March 2.
Therefore, the doubling of cuts announced on April 16, as
prices continued to decline, could only have lasted 26 days at
that rate, to May 12, given that the total cuts for the quarter
amounted to just 6.7 bcf.
By mid-May 2009, natural gas prices had risen more than 40
percent from what was then a seven-year low but the decline
resumed throughout the summer, as Chesapeake resumed pumping at
full throttle. Third quarter production rose three percent over
the second quarter and fourth quarter production jumped another
7 percent. The company confirmed in July 2009 that it was no
longer cutting production.
"In the past, those that shut in typically talked up a storm
... but when the data finally came in, little had actually been
shut in," said Martin King, analyst at FirstEnergy, in a report
last week.