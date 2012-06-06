Kinder Morgan declares force majeure on NGPL line

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 6 Kinder Morgan has declared force majeure on a portion of its NGPL natural gas pipeline on Wednesday.
The force majeure is in effect on gas flowing into segments five and six in the "Midcontinent Zone", a notice on the company's website said.
Local press reports said that a natural gas pipeline in north Texas was on fire in Gray County in northern Texas on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan was not immediately available to comment.
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Coca-Cola and Pfizer broke new ground in the European corporate market this week, pricing the first above par floating-rate notes as the sector adapts to the deeply negative rates sparked by eurozone monetary policy.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility