Kinder Morgan declares force majeure on NGPL line

NEW YORK, June 6 Kinder Morgan has declared force majeure on a portion of its NGPL natural gas pipeline on Wednesday.

The force majeure is in effect on gas flowing into segments five and six in the "Midcontinent Zone", a notice on the company's website said.

Local press reports said that a natural gas pipeline in north Texas was on fire in Gray County in northern Texas on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan was not immediately available to comment.