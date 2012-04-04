UPDATE 1-Oneok to build natural gas lines in Bakken shale

* Oneok plans 270-mile line by end of 2013

* Company to cash in on flared gas

NEW YORK, April 4 Oneok Partners is building a 270-mile (435-km) pipeline system that will deliver natural gas produced in the Bakken shale to market by the end of 2013, as it hopes to cash in on the huge volumes of the fuel being flared in North Dakota.

The gas-gathering network in Divide County will cost from $140 million to $160 million and link wells in the Bakken to Oneok's planned processing facility in Williams County, which is expected online in the first half of next year.

"This project is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to ... reduce the amount of natural gas being flared in the Bakken Shale," Terry Spencer, president of Oneok Partners, said in a statement.

Oil production in North Dakota has increased rapidly in recent years, but the gas produced alongside it has generally been flared due to a lack of investment in pipeline infrastructure, attracting the ire of environmentalists.

North Dakota produced 17.7 billion cubic feet of gas in January, only 62.5 percent of which was brought to market, state figures show.

But companies aiming to profit from the state's abundance of natural gas are beginning to build up a network of pipes, compressor stations and treatment plants in the region.

In January, Plains All American announced plans to build a gas processing plant in Ross, North Dakota.

In addition to the Divide County plant, Oneok has said it will invest about $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion in Bakken projects between 2011 and 2014, including a 500-mile natural gas liquids pipeline and three natural gas processing plants.