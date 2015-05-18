Timberwolves' Wiggins selected NBA Rookie of Year

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) goes up for the shot against Sacramento Kings guard Andre Miller (22) during the fourth quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Apr 7, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been selected the NBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Monday.

Wiggins, the first Canadian player to win the honor, was the only unanimous choice in voting for the NBA rookie team by 130 American and Canadian sports writers and broadcasters.

The first overall draft pick in 2014, he played in all 82 games for the Timberwolves, averaging a rookie-high 16.9 points.

Joining Wiggins on the first team were Nikola Mirotic (Chicago Bulls), Nerlens Noel (Philadelphia 76ers), Elfrid Payton (Orlando Magic) and Jordan Clarkson (Los Angeles Lakers).

Montenegro-born power forward Mirotic, who plays internationally for Spain, averaged 10.2 points for the Bulls.

American Noel had a stellar season with a poor team, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game. He also ranked 10th in the NBA in steals and seventh in blocks, the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in both categories.

Point guard Payton was the rookie leader in assists, while guard Clarkson averaged 16.7 points in 28 games after the All-Star break.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North , editing by Gene Cherry)