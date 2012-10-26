Bank fines help New York state budget, risks ahead - comptroller

NEW YORK Oct 26 Two major fines paid by banks
boosted New York state's coffers in the first six months of
fiscal 2013, bu t weaker-than-expected tax collections pose a
risk to the state's fiscal health, its top finance official said
on Friday.
As of Sept. 30, New York's general fund revenue stood at
$4.3 billion, or $184.3 million above expectations, a report by
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.
New York got a non-recurring revenue boost from a $340
million fine paid by Standard Chartered to settle
accusations of money laundering and another $150.3 million t h at
was part of a larger payment made in June by ING Bank
over dealings with Cuba and Iran.
Meanwhile , all-fund tax collections totaled $31.6 billion,
down 0.2 percent from the same period in fiscal 2011 and $213
versus projections.
"If recurring revenues continue to trail expectations,"
DiNapoli concluded in the study "attaining New York State goal
of long-term structural balance may remain elusive".
Personal income tax collections were $13.9 billion through
September, down 0.5 percent or $64.5 million from the same
period last year.
In the remaining six months of the fiscal year, October
through March, personal income taxes should grow much more than
initially projected to compensate for the poor performance in
the first part of the year, the report said.
But it warned that "such improved collections may be
difficult to achieve unless the economy starts growing at a
faster pace in the months ahead."
The New York budget also risks losing other sources of
revenue which may not materialize: $250 million in proceeds from
the planned privatization of two not-for-profit health insurance
plans and $129 million from Native American casinos, the report
said.
Furthermore, the state could be hit by the planned reduction
in federal funds due to New York as part of the so-called
"fiscal cliff" package of scheduled spending cuts and tax hikes
which are due to take effect in January unless Congress is able
to agree on a way to avert them.