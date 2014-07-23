版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2014年 7月 24日 星期四 07:40 BJT

Ex-NFL Redskin Fred Davis sought in domestic violence case

WASHINGTON Former Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis is being sought by police on a domestic assault charge, Washington police said on Wednesday.

Davis, 28, is alleged to have approached an ex-girlfriend while she was eating at a Washington restaurant early on June 2 with a man. Davis grabbed her by the shoulders and spun her around, police said.

When the woman walked outside, Davis followed and threw a handful of dirt and flowers from a plant box at her, police said. The two argued at length, then Davis got in a car and drove off.

The woman, 28, was not hurt. She reported the incident to police the following day, police said.

Davis, a second-round draft choice from the University of Southern California, played for the Redskins for six years. He was suspended indefinitely in February by the National Football League for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐