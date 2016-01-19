UPDATE 2-Japan's Cosmo Oil buys U.S. crude cargo

* Potentially first U.S. cargo to head to Asia after ban lifted

* Cosmo to co-load U.S. condensate and crude on Suezmax in Feb (Recasts with detail from company spokesman)

By Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday it had purchased a U.S. crude oil cargo, the first by a buyer in the country since the ending of a four-decade ban on U.S. crude exports.

While U.S. crude exports have already set sail to Europe, the cargo, to be shipped from the United States in mid- to late-February, could mark the first to arrive in Asia. Chinese oil refiner Sinopec Corp has also bought U.S. crude, to be loaded from a Gulf Coast port in March.

Japan, which relies on the Middle East for around 80 percent of its crude imports, has been trying to diversify its energy sources.

Cosmo Oil, a unit of Cosmo Energy Holdings, is co-loading about 300,000 barrels of U.S. crude and 700,000 barrels of U.S. condensate in one cargo, a company spokesman said.

One source had said earlier the company was co-loading about 300,000 barrels each of U.S. crude and condensate on a Suezmax vessel.

Traders in Asia were also running the numbers on importing Alaska North Slope crude after the export ban was lifted.

The cargo is currently slated to arrive at Cosmo's 220,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Chiba refinery and 132,000 bpd Yokkaichi refinery around the middle of April, one of the sources added.

Industry sources said the arbitrage window for importing U.S. crude is closed with West Texas Intermediate prices higher than Brent. But Cosmo will make the transaction competitive by co-loading U.S. condensate from the Eagle Ford shale in Texas in the same vessel, the source added.

The company "regards it as a replacement of Middle East crude such as Murban or Das," he said.

Cosmo is aggressive in trying new oil that becomes available and was the first Japanese company to buy U.S. condensate from booming shale production in 2014. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies)