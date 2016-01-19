UPDATE 2-Japan's Cosmo Oil buys U.S. crude cargo

* Potentially first U.S. cargo to head to Asia after ban
lifted
* Cosmo to co-load U.S. condensate and crude on Suezmax in
Feb
(Recasts with detail from company spokesman)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co
said on Tuesday it had purchased a U.S. crude oil cargo, the
first by a buyer in the country since the ending of a
four-decade ban on U.S. crude exports.
While U.S. crude exports have already set sail to Europe,
the cargo, to be shipped from the United States in mid- to
late-February, could mark the first to arrive in Asia. Chinese
oil refiner Sinopec Corp has also bought U.S. crude,
to be loaded from a Gulf Coast port in March.
Japan, which relies on the Middle East for around 80 percent
of its crude imports, has been trying to diversify its energy
sources.
Cosmo Oil, a unit of Cosmo Energy Holdings, is
co-loading about 300,000 barrels of U.S. crude and 700,000
barrels of U.S. condensate in one cargo, a company spokesman
said.
One source had said earlier the company was co-loading about
300,000 barrels each of U.S. crude and condensate on a Suezmax
vessel.
Traders in Asia were also running the numbers on importing
Alaska North Slope crude after the export ban was lifted.
The cargo is currently slated to arrive at Cosmo's 220,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Chiba refinery and 132,000 bpd Yokkaichi
refinery around the middle of April, one of the sources added.
Industry sources said the arbitrage window for importing
U.S. crude is closed with West Texas Intermediate prices
higher than Brent. But Cosmo will make the transaction
competitive by co-loading U.S. condensate from the Eagle Ford
shale in Texas in the same vessel, the source added.
The company "regards it as a replacement of Middle East
crude such as Murban or Das," he said.
Cosmo is aggressive in trying new oil that becomes available
and was the first Japanese company to buy U.S. condensate from
booming shale production in 2014.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Florence Tan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies)