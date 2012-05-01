CBOE holds lead as biggest U.S. options market

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 1 CBOE Holdings Inc,
which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options market, handled more
contracts than any other U.S. options exchange operator in
April, figures from the OCC clearinghouse showed Tuesday.
Some 86.6 million contracts changed hands at the Chicago
Board Options Exchange during the month, more than at any of its
five competitors and giving it a 27.1 percent market share, the
figures on OCC's website showed.
NYSE Euronext, at its two venues combined, handled
24.5 percent of the 319.6 million contracts bought and sold on
U.S. options exchanges during the month; Nasdaq OMX Group's
two markets together accounted for 23.8 percent of the
trade.
CBOE, whose holding company reports first-quarter earnings
later on Tuesday, owes its continued dominance in part to the
popularity of index options that it offers exclusively,
including options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and its own
VIX "fear" index. Excluding index options, CBOE ranked third.
CBOE's overall strong showing comes against the background
of a recent decline in overall options volume, which fell 4.7
percent in April from a year earlier. CBOE trading volume rose
0.6 percent from a year earlier, according to OCC figures.
C2, CBOE's all-electronic sister exchange, also boosted
trading from a year earlier, winning a 1.3 percent share.
CBOE's one-time fiercest rival, Eurex-owned International
Securities Exchange, handled just 16.3 percent of the overall
trade despite the rollout of a new, super-fast trading system
ISE had hoped would help stem its slide in market share. A few
years ago ISE vied month by month for the top spot in options
against CBOE.
Now, CBOE's biggest rivals are NYSE and Nasdaq, which this
year have lost ground to CBOE.
Eurex, one of the world's biggest futures exchanges, is
co-owned by Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG.