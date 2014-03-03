版本:
中国
编辑推荐 | 2014年 3月 3日 星期一 13:36 BJT

'12 Years a Slave' wins best picture Oscar

left
right
Director and producer Steve McQueen (R) celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture with Lupita Nyong'o (L) at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
1/8
left
right
Best actress in a supporting role Lupita Nyong'o (L), producer and actor Brad Pitt, and best actor actor nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor from '12 years a Slave' sit at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2/8
left
right
Director and producer Steve McQueen and Lupita Nyong'o celebrate after winning best picture for '12 Years A Slave' at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3/8
left
right
British director and producer of '12 Years A Slave' celebrates after being awarded best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4/8
left
right
Producer Brad Pitt talks as he and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kliner, director Steve McQueen and Anthony Katagas accept the Oscar for best picture for '12 Years A Slave' at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5/8
left
right
Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in '12 Years a Slave' at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6/8
left
right
Steve McQueen (C), director and producer of '12 Years a Slave' celebrates with Lupita Nyong'o (L) and the rest of the cast after winning the Oscar for best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7/8
left
right
Cast members and director/producer Steve McQueen celebrate after '12 years a Slave' was awarded best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8/8

LOS ANGELES The slavery drama "12 Years a Slave" won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, becoming the first film from a black director to win the film industry's top honor in the 86 years of the Academy Awards.

The film from British director Steve McQueen is based on the memoirs of a free black man, Solomon Northup, who is tricked and sold into bondage in Louisiana in an unflinching account of pre-Civil War slavery in America.

(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 编辑推荐

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐