Oscar winners celebrate at star-studded after party

The winners at Sunday's Oscars ceremony took their little gold men out to play at the Governors Ball.

The team from journalism drama Spotlight, which won the top award for best picture team, celebrated their Oscar win with the real journalists that inspired the story about Boston Globe's probe into Catholic church abuse.

Spotlight producer Nicole Rocklin, who was passing her Oscar statuette around, said she hoped the win "gives us a platform to continue this conversation."

The evening's entertainment came from musician Trombone Shorty, who brought New Orleans jazz to the Governors Ball as winners including Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander got their Oscars engraved. Guests were treated to gourmet delicacies from Chef Wolfgang Puck, with an elaborate dessert buffet that featured chocolate golden Oscar statuettes.