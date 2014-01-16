Factbox: Reaction from key Oscar nominees

LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Thursday for the 86th Academy Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on March 2.

Following is a list of statements and reactions from leading nominees:

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, BEST ACTOR NOMINEE, 'THE WOLF OF WALL STREET'

"I am deeply humbled by this honor and even happier to share today with Marty, Jonah, Terry as well as this entire cast and crew. 'The Wolf of Wall Street' has been a passion project of mine, and I found the role to be one of the most challenging and rewarding of my career. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees and thank you to the Academy for this extraordinary recognition."

AMY ADAMS, BEST ACTRESS NOMINEE, 'AMERICAN HUSTLE'

"I'm very honored to be nominated alongside such inspiring actresses. Congratulations to the cast and crew of 'American Hustle' and 'Her,' two films that I'm incredibly proud to be a part of."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, BEST ACTOR NOMINEE, 'DALLAS BUYERS

CLUB,' TO REUTERS

"The fact that we're such a wonderful underdog story, and still feel like one, and then to be now nominated for the highest awards of excellence in our industry, I'm very proud and honored to be part of this. ... I'm really, really having a wonderful moment in my career now."

ALFONSO CUARON, BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEE, 'GRAVITY'

"Thank you Academy for this incredible recognition. These nominations are not just about single achievements, but rather the collective effort of hundreds of dedicated artists who made this dream a reality. ... I am particularly moved by Sandy's (Sandra Bullock) nomination. She is the heartbeat of our film. She immersed herself in the part. And I thank her for her grace, her trust and her dedication to finding the truth of this character."

STEVE MCQUEEN, BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEE, '12 YEARS A SLAVE'

"I'm extraordinarily happy for all the cast and crew of our '12 Years a Slave' family. This has been an amazing ride, and to receive nine nominations from the Academy is testament to all of the hard work. And for that I am truly grateful."

CHIWETEL EJIOFOR, BEST ACTOR NOMINEE, '12 YEARS A SLAVE'

"At no point during filming, in the sweltering heat of New Orleans, did any of us ever foresee the journey this film would take us all on. Steve McQueen created an entire family to tell one man's tale and I am delighted that so many of this family have also been recognized today. I am hugely grateful to the Academy for this great honor, and, of course, to Solomon Northup for sharing his story through his breathtaking book."

MERYL STREEP, BEST ACTRESS NOMINEE, 'AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY'

"I am so happy for our film that Julia and I have been nominated. We are both so proud of 'August: Osage County.' This honor from the Academy, for which we are truly grateful, will help bring attention to our film from audiences across the country, which is thrilling."

JULIA ROBERTS, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS NOMINEE, 'AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY'

"This was certainly a once in a lifetime experience and the recognition from it is an absolutely thrilling bonus. I simply could not be more excited right now."

JARED LETO, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR NOMINEE, 'DALLAS BUYERS CLUB,' TO REUTERS

"Yesterday I was doing jury duty and today I woke up with an Academy Award nomination. ... It gives me an opportunity to share my gratitude with a lot of people. It gives me a chance to shine a light on not only the film but what's possible out there. I hadn't made a film in almost six years. To come back and have this kind of love and support is absolutely insane."

JUDI DENCH, BEST ACTRESS NOMINEE, 'PHILOMENA'

"This is just the loveliest news. I'm so happy for everybody involved, and so proud to have been part of the wonderful experience that 'Philomena' has been."

SALLY HAWKINS, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS NOMINEE, 'BLUE JASMINE,' TO REUTERS

"I'm absolutely thrilled, I can't say that enough. It's the last thing I expected, and I'm so proud to be there while representing a Woody Allen film, it doesn't get better than that ... It's such an honor, I know how many films there are up for these things, and performances, and it's such a rare thing for an actress to get this sort of recognition on a global scale. I am truly overwhelmed and delighted."

DAVID O. RUSSELL, BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEE, 'AMERICAN HUSTLE'

"I am so thrilled for my partners - my actors, my producers, Eric Singer, and the craftspeople from the film - who were honored today. They gave it their all; they poured their passion into the movie and I am truly thankful to them."

JUNE SQUIBB, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS NOMINEE, 'NEBRASKA,' TO REUTERS

"I was thrilled. People had been predicting that I would perhaps get one, but you never know. You're very nervous about it. I began to feel it about two days ago and then it became very important, of course."

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler)