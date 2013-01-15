Pakistan army, judiciary conspire against government: PM's aide

ISLAMABAD An aide to Pakistan's embattled prime minister said on Tuesday there was "no doubt" the country's powerful military and Supreme Court were working together to topple the government.

Fawad Chaudhry was speaking to Reuters after the Supreme Court ordered the arrest of Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. A populist cleric believed to be backed by the military has called for the resignation of the unpopular government.

