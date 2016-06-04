版本:
2016年 6月 5日

Boxing great Muhammad Ali died of septic shock: family spokesman

Muhammad Ali, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, died at age 74 of septic shock due to unspecified natural causes, a family spokesman said on Saturday.

Ali, who had long suffered from Parkinson's syndrome, died at 9:10 p.m. MST on Friday, spokesman Bob Gunnell said at a press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, not far from the facility where Ali was hospitalized for a respiratory issue.

His public funeral will be held on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, Gunnell said.

