Emmy-Award winning actress Janney gets star on Walk of Fame

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
LOS ANGELES "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Seven-times Emmy Award-winning actress Janney, who played White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in the political drama, received the star located next to American film and stage actor Montgomery Clift on Hollywood Boulevard.
Janney was also joined in celebration by Chuck Lorre, one of the creators of her latest series, "Mom", which premieres its fourth season on Oct. 27.
(Reporting by Reuters TV, Editing by Patrick Johnston and Jacqueline Wong)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.