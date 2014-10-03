版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2014年 10月 3日 星期五 22:01 BJT

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis name daughter Wyatt Isabelle

left
right
Cast member Mila Kunis speaks during the 'Third Person' news conference at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
1/5
left
right
Actor Ashton Kutcher accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2/5
left
right
Actress Mila Kunis poses backstage with her Best Villian award as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film 'Oz the Great and Powerful' during the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3/5
left
right
U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher signs autographs for his fans during a promotional tour for the movie 'Jobs' in Beijing August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
4/5
left
right
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5/5

Ashton Kutcher, the star of the hit television show "Two and a Half Men" and his partner, actress Mila Kunis, have named their baby daughter Wyatt Isabelle, the actor said on Friday.

Kutcher, 36, posted the news on his website along with several pictures of babies asking viewers to guess which one was his daughter.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy," he said, in a reference to photographers outside his California home.

"Now, can the helicopter please stop hovering over our house, there is a baby sleeping inside! And she's super cute," he added.

Kunis, 31, who gave birth on Tuesday, and Kutcher co-starred on "That '70s Show." Kutcher was previously married to actress Demi Moore. They divorced in 2013.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐