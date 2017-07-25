FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frank Sinatra's fourth wife Barbara dies at age 90
2017年7月25日

Frank Sinatra's fourth wife Barbara dies at age 90

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO - Music legend Frank Sinatra, joined by his wife Barbara, cuts an oversize 80th birthday cake during a ceremony in his honor, at a New York hotel in New York City, U.S. on November 30, 1995.Mark Cardwell/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her representative said.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, California, said in a statement that Sinatra died of natural causes, surrounded by her family and friends at her home in the desert city.

Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former model and Las Vegas showgirl who married the famed singer and actor in 1976. She had been married to him for 22 years when he died of a heart attack in 1998. She had previously been married to Zeppo Marx, the youngest of the Marx Brothers comedy team.

It was the longest of Frank Sinatra's marriages, which included unions with actresses Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow, and teenage sweetheart Nancy Barbato.

Frank and Barbara Sinatra founded the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, in 1986. The center counsels physically, sexually and emotionally abused children.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney

