Beyonce wakes up world with first pictures of twins on Instagram

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.

(Reuters) - Pop star Beyonce debuted the pictures of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, in an Instagram post on Friday, causing an internet sensation once more in her first public acknowledgement of their birth.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," Beyonce, 35, wrote in the post, which showed her holding her two infants. bit.ly/2t9stLb

She wore a blue veil and a colorful flowing robe that fell off her left shoulder. The picture had been "liked" more than 6.5 million times nine hours after it was posted.

Social media lit up, with thousands of people expressing their excitement about the trending photo. Many happily said it was the first image they woke up to.

"I wake up to Beyonce holding her two sons," wrote Twitter user Fadia Kader (@FADIA). "Good morning everyone."

"For the record, I was one of the first 2,500 people to like her post," boasted Twitter user @benduffie. "We basically fam."

Neither Beyonce, one of the world's most popular singers, nor her husband, 47-year-old rap star and entrepreneur Jay-Z, had made any announcement about the birth until now.

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, had said in a tweet in June that she was now the mother of twins, confirming earlier reports of the year's most highly anticipated celebrity birth.

The singer, one of the most powerful women in the music business, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February this year along with an image of her posing in lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

The photo became the most-liked Instagram picture of all time, with 11 million likes.

News of the twins came less than a year after the release of the R&B singer's 2016 album "Lemonade," in which she appeared to address long-standing rumors of trouble in her eight-year marriage. Jay-Z's own recent album, "4:44," also dealt with the subject.

After a successful world tour of "Lemonade," Beyonce became the second highest-paid entertainer in the year ended on June 1, earning $105 million, Forbes said. Only Sean "Diddy" Combs, at $130 million, topped her.