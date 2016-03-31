Beyonce jumps into athleisure market with Ivy Park clothing line

Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to his wife Beyonce as he holds their daughter Blue Ivy during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Recording star Beyonce launched a women's fitness clothing line on Thursday featuring bodysuits, leggings and headbands, named in part for her 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Called Ivy Park, the 200-piece active wear collection is a joint venture with British businessman Sir Philip Green, who owns the Topshop fashion chain.

The collection will feature leggings, T-shirts, crop-tops and jackets all designed for fitness and leisure wear. It will go on sale at selected Topshop and high-end department stores around the world on April 14.

Beyonce, one of the most influential celebrities in the world, announced the line by posting photos on her Instagram account, which has more than 65 million followers.

She also released a video in which she dances, swims and works out in some of the clothes, and she is featured on the cover of the April issue of Elle magazine promoting the brand.

In the video which features images from the singer's childhood and her daughter, Beyonce said the brand's name also pays homage to a park in Houston, where she grew up, that has inspired her.

"When I have to conquer those things, I still go back to that park. Before I hit the stage, I go back to that park. When it was time for me to give birth, I went back to that park. The park became a state of mind. The park became my strength," she said.

Beyonce's clothing line taps into the current trend for "athleisure," which fuses sportswear with streetwear, where clothes usually worn at the gym or on sports fields are also worn socially.

R&B singer Rihanna joined forces with sportswear brand Puma in 2015 to design sneakers that sold out and helped reconnect the brand to female consumers. Rihanna expanded the collection to include athleisure clothing this year.

Actress Kate Hudson co-founded her Fabletics collection of stylish workout clothes online in 2013 and expanded it into brick-and-mortar stores recently.

Country singer Carrie Underwood also launched a collection of athleisure wear last year, Calia by Carrie Underwood, in collaboration with Dick's Sporting Goods retail stores.

Topshop and Beyonce announced their joint partnership in October 2014.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)