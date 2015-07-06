Cosby obtained Quaaludes with intent of giving to women for sex: court documents

LOS ANGELES Comedian Bill Cosby testified in 2005 to obtaining Quaaludes with the intent of giving the sedatives to young women to have sex, according to court documents unsealed on Monday.

Cosby, 77, made the admission during his testimony in a civil case brought by a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, who alleged that Cosby tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually assaulted her.

The case was settled for an undisclosed sum but the documents in the case were unsealed on Monday after the Associated Press went to court. Cosby's lawyers had argued that the documents would cause severe embarrassment to the comedian-actor, who is best known for playing Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the hit TV series "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s and '90s.

A representative for Cosby did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

More than 40 women have come forward in the past year alleging Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them in incidents dating back decades.

Cosby has never been criminally charged over the allegations but his career has taken a hit in the past year with TV projects and live shows being canceled. He also stepped down last year from the board of trustees at Temple University, his alma mater.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott)