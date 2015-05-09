Father, aunt of Bobbi Kristina Brown named co-guardians

Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, poses at the premiere of ''Sparkle'' in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The father and aunt of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late singer Whitney Houston who was hospitalized in January after being found unresponsive in her bathtub, have been named her co-guardians, attorneys for the parties said on Friday.

"Both (Bobby) Brown and (Pat) Houston are jointly responsible for decisions related to (Bobbi Kristina Brown's) care and medical needs," attorneys for Brown and Houston, Christopher Brown and David Long-Daniels respectively, said in a joint statement.

Lawyer Bedelia Hargrove was appointed as Bobbi Kristina Brown's conservator, responsible for her "assets, including her likeness, rights and legal claims", the statement said.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, was discovered on Jan. 31 face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Few details about her condition have been released since.

In March, she was transferred from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to a rehabilitation center, according to her family.

Her mother Whitney Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress, drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2012 at the age of 48. Cocaine and heart disease contributed to her death, the authorities said.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Alex Richardson)