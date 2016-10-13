Rock star David Bowie's art collection on show in Hong Kong

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
HONG KONG Auctioneers showcased a selection of art belonging to the late British rock star David Bowie in Hong Kong on Wednesday, ahead of a $12.5-million London auction next month.
"Air Power", a painting by New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat with an estimate of at least $3.3 million, was among the handful of items featured by Sotheby's.
The auctioneers placed a low estimate of 10 million to 15 million pounds ($12.5 million to $18.65 million) on the Nov. 10 and 11 auction of a collection of more than 350 pieces.
Bowie, the "Starman", "Rebel Rebel" and "Space Oddity" singer, died in January, aged 69, after an 18-month battle with cancer.
(Reporting by Stef McIntyre. Editing by Sophia Soo)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.