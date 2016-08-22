David Bowie plaque unveiled at late star's Berlin home

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
BERLIN A plaque honoring David Bowie was unveiled on Monday at the home where the late rock star lived during his stay in Cold War-era Berlin.
Bowie, who died in January, moved to Berlin in the mid-1970s. He lived there while he worked on albums "Low", "Heroes" and "Lodger".
Fans gathered at the building on Monday, laying flowers and candles outside, before Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller unveiled the plaque reading "David Bowie (1947-2016) lived in this house 1976-1978". The plaque also quotes a line from "Heroes".
"I think one can say David Bowie and West Berlin had quite a special partnership," Mueller told the crowd.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.