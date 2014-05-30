Rocker Bret Michaels rushed offstage due to medical emergency

Rocker Bret Michaels was rushed offstage apparently suffering from seriously low blood sugar during a New Hampshire concert on Thursday, his bandmate said in a statement posted on the singer's website.

Michaels, who suffers from diabetes, was three songs into his set at the Palace Theater in Manchester, New Hampshire when he had to be led off stage, said guitarist Pete Evick.

"In the 9 years I’ve stood next to him, I’ve never seen a look like the one on his face as if I was a complete stranger."

Michaels returned briefly to tell the crowd that he couldn't continue the performance, then was helped offstage and evaluated by paramedics, the statement said.

Michaels' Twitter and Facebook accounts said at midnight on Thursday: "Sending a shout out 2 all the paramedics both on & off duty who assisted Bret tonight. No words can thank you enough for ur help."

In 2010, Michaels was rushed to a hospital overnight with an excruciating headache that turned out to be a brain hemorrhage.

Michaels was formerly the frontman for the 80s glam-rock band Poison, whose hits included the ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." He has since appeared in numerous reality television shows including VHI's "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels."

