Prognosis unclear for daughter of late singer Whitney Houston: lawyer

Singer Bobby Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, poses at the premiere of 'Sparkle' in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston who was hospitalized in January after being found unresponsive in her bathtub, is expected to live a long life but her prognosis remains unclear, an attorney for her father said.

The attorney was clarifying remarks by Brown's father, singer Bobby Brown, made at a weekend concert, that his 22-year-old daughter was now awake.

"I can say today, Bobbi is awake. She's watching me," Brown told concert-goers at the Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie, Texas, according to a video posted on the website TMZ.

In a statement issued on Monday, attorney Christopher Brown said: "Doctors have indicated that she will have a long life. However, Bobbi Kristina is presently embarking on a rehabilitation process and the quality of her life will not be known for years to come."

Bobby Brown's wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, noted in the statement that her husband had been "in an emotional state" when he spoke at the concert on Saturday.

"He is encouraged by the steps that Bobbi Kristina has made since her hospitalization," she said. "She has made it out of ICU, opened her eyes, and started a rehabilitation that will be long and hard."

Bobby Brown added: “We thank everyone that supports Bobbi Kristina and God is hearing our prayers.”

However, NBC News reported on Tuesday that her grandmother, Cissy Houston, painted a grimmer picture after visiting Bobbi Kristina Brown in the hospital.

"While she is no longer in a medically induced coma she has a tracheotomy and according to the doctors she has global and irreversible brain damage and remains unresponsive," she said in a statement to NBC.

"Meeting with the doctors and understanding that she can live in this condition for a lifetime truly saddens me. We can only trust in God for a miracle at this time," the statement added, according to NBC.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered on Jan. 31 face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Few details about her condition have been released since.

In March, she was transferred from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to a rehabilitation center, according to her family.

Her mother Whitney Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress, drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2012 at the age of 48. Cocaine and heart disease contributed to her death, the authorities said.

(This is the edited version of the story with additional quotes from Bobbi Kristina's grandmother)

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem and Letitia Stein in Tampa; Writing by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Gareth Jones)