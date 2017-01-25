Former President George H.W. Bush could leave hospital over weekend

AUSTIN, Texas Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is improving from a case of pneumonia that has kept him in a Houston hospital for more than 10 days and could go home by the weekend, a spokesman for the president's office said on Wednesday.
Bush, 92, the country's oldest living ex-president, is working with physical therapists to build strength, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.
On Monday, Bush was moved out of the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, where has been since Jan. 14 after experiencing shortness of breath.
