Former President George H.W. Bush could leave hospital over weekend

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are pictured in Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this January 23, 2017 handout photo. Jim McGrath via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

AUSTIN, Texas Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is improving from a case of pneumonia that has kept him in a Houston hospital for more than 10 days and could go home by the weekend, a spokesman for the president's office said on Wednesday.

Bush, 92, the country's oldest living ex-president, is working with physical therapists to build strength, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

On Monday, Bush was moved out of the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, where has been since Jan. 14 after experiencing shortness of breath.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)