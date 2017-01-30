版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 04:18 BJT

Former President George H.W. Bush released from hospital

left
right
FILE PHOTO - Former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak in Houston, Texas, U.S. on March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson/File Photo
1/2
left
right
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are pictured in Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this January 23, 2017 handout photo. Jim McGrath via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS
2/2

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 92, was discharged on Monday from a Houston hospital where he was treated for more than two weeks after developing pneumonia, a spokesman said.

"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush, the country's oldest living ex-president, was released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where he was admitted on Jan. 14 while experiencing shortness of breath.

He had been working with physical therapists to build strength before his release, McGrath said.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also admitted to Houston Methodist and treated for bronchitis the same week her husband was hospitalized. She was discharged last week.

The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.

While in hospital, Bush watched the inauguration of his fellow Republican Donald Trump from his hospital room.

Bush, who was invited to attend the ceremony in Washington but did not endorse Trump in the election, was the only living former president who did not attend the inauguration.

His son George W. Bush, another former president, attended the ceremony.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐