Comic Carol Burnett to receive lifetime award from fellow actors

LOS ANGELES Actor and comedian Carol Burnett will receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at a ceremony in January, SAG announced Monday.

Burnett, 82, is best known for her hit sketch comedy program "The Carol Burnett Show," which ran from 1967 to 1978 on CBS.

Her parody of Scarlett O'Hara, wearing the "curtain-rod" dress, is widely considered one of the most memorable moments in comic television history.

"Carol Burnett is a creative dynamo and a comedic genius. She embodies the generosity and courage that the greatest actors use in creating enduring and memorable characters,” SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard said in a statement.

Burnett made her Broadway debut in "Once Upon a Mattress," in 1959 and also has numerous film credits to her name, including the popular role of Miss Hannigan in the 1982 film of the musical "Annie." In recent years, Burnett has made appearances on TV programs such as "Glee" and "Hot in Cleveland."

Burnett has won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards, and has been the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor and the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged in 2012 to form SAG-AFTRA, which is the trade's leading group that represents some 160,000 actors, broadcasters, dancers, recording artists and other performers.

The group's awards show, scheduled to take place on Jan. 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, annually recognizes the best performances of the previous year on film and TV.

