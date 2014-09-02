版本:
People NewsCN | 2014年 9月 2日

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting first child

Singer Carrie Underwood and her pro hockey player husband Mike Fisher are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Twitter on Monday.

Underwood, 31, posted a picture titled "In honor of Labor Day," in which she posed with the couple's dogs which wore t-shirts, one saying "I'm going to be a big sister" and the other "I'm going to be a big brother."

After the photo confused some followers and fans who asked whether the couple was getting another dog or having a baby, Fisher clarified it was a baby, adding: "But maybe another dog too." It will be the couple's first child.

Multiple Grammy-award winner Underwood, who rocketed to stardom when she won the "American Idol" television competition, and Fisher, a center with the Nashville Predators, married in 2010.

