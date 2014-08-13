Celine Dion puts career on hold citing health, family reasons

A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

TORONTO Superstar Canadian singer Celine Dion said on Wednesday she has put her show business career on hold indefinitely, canceling her Las Vegas show and a planned fall tour of Asia, to focus on the health of both her husband and herself.

"I want to devote every ounce of my strength and energy to my husband's healing, and to do so, it's important for me to dedicate this time to him and to our children," Dion said in a statement.

Dion's husband, Rene Angelil, had surgery in December to remove a cancerous tumor, and Dion has been fighting an illness that has caused inflammation in her throat muscles. She has not been able to perform her scheduled Las Vegas shows since July 29.

The Canadian-born singer said it has been very difficult and stressful for the couple as they try to fight illness and juggle their show business schedule with raising three young children.

"I also want to apologize to all my fans everywhere, for inconveniencing them, and I thank them so much for their love and support," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)