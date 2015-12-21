Chelsea Clinton tweets that she is pregnant with second child

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
Chelsea Clinton tweeted on Monday that she is pregnant again, which will give her daughter, Charlotte, a sibling and former President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton their second grandchild.
"Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season," Clinton said in the post.
Charlotte was born in September 2014 to Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky.
On her own Twitter feed, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton retweeted Chelsea's post and said, "Your dad and I could not be happier for you, Marc, and Charlotte. We’re so excited to meet our second grandchild!"
Bill Clinton also Tweeted: "Christmas comes early! @HillaryClinton and I are thrilled for Chelsea, Marc and Charlotte’s growing family in 2016!"
Chelsea Clinton, 35, is the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton. She is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, a charity that focuses on global health issues among other causes.
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.