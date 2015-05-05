Las Vegas battery case against singer Chris Brown dropped

File photo of singer Chris Brown poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A misdemeanor battery case against R&B singer Chris Brown has been dropped after the man who accused the performer of punching him during a game of basketball in Las Vegas decided against pressing charges, police said on Tuesday.

News that the Grammy-winning recording star was off the hook in his latest brush with the law came as Brown celebrated his 26th birthday.

The alleged pre-dawn confrontation occurred early Sunday on a guest court at the Palms Casino Resort hotel, and the police said the victim reported the incident in a phone call from the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Brown was subsequently given the option of signing a misdemeanor battery citation or having the case submitted to the Clark County District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

But on Tuesday the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a revised statement saying the victim had told detectives "that he no longer wants to go forward with criminal charges," adding, "This case will not be pursued any further."

In Nevada, a misdemeanor battery conviction carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine.

Neither Brown's attorney nor his publicist were immediately available for comment.

Brown's latest legal predicament came about six weeks after a judge in Los Angeles ended his probation stemming from the performer's 2009 guilty plea to charges of assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, on the eve of the Grammy Awards.

Brown's probation was revoked in 2013 after he was accused of punching a man who was trying to get a picture of the singer in Washington, D.C.

The following year, he was kicked out of a court-ordered rehab program in California for breaking the rules and was jailed on that breach of probation for nearly three months.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)