Clooney says interested in having children after all: Bild

BERLIN George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin do want to have children, the U.S. actor was quoted on Monday as saying, after he caused a stir last month by saying parenthood was not high on his priority list.

Asked by German newspaper Bild whether he and Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, were interested in having kids, the two-time Oscar winner said: "Yes, but we're taking our time."

Clooney told U.S. network CBS late last month he had not really thought about having children, adding it "hasn't been high on my list". Clooney said he had been asked about that a lot lately because of his recent marriage and his latest film "Tomorrowland", which has children in it.

Clooney, 54, told Bild he had dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player when he was younger and had later wanted to become a journalist. He ended up selling insurance and cutting tobacco for a while.

"I always wanted to be a baseball player – not enough talent," he said. "I wanted to be a journalist like my father – not smart enough. Now I am what I am – and very happy."

Clooney, once dubbed the world's most eligible bachelor, married Alamuddin last September in Venice.

