Cosby arraigned on charges related to alleged sex assault; bail set at $1 million

Actor Bill Cosby speaks at the National Action Network's 20th annual Keepers of the Dream Awards gala in New York, in this file photo taken April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

ELKINS PARK, Pa. Comedian Bill Cosby was arraigned in Pennsylvania on Wednesday on charges related to an alleged sexual assault against a woman at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004, and a judge set bail at $1 million.

Cosby made a brief appearance before the judge in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, but he entered no plea during the hearing. The entertainer, seen in television footage dressed in a heavy gray sweater, carrying a cane, and escorted by law enforcement officers, made no public statement when he entered or left the courtroom.

Earlier Wednesday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced the first criminal charge ever filed against the entertainer related to any of the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct against him, some of which date back for decades.

(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Chris Reese)